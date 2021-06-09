Did you know Priyamani is related to Vidya Balan? Here's what The Family Man actor had said about their equation

Did you know that Priyamani, who plays Suchi in Amazon's The Family Man, is related to actor Vidya Balan? The two actors are second cousins. The second season of The Family Man debuted on Amazon on June 4, and continued Suchi's storyline, in parallel with the central plot, which follows the adventures of her husband Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

A decade ago, Priyamani had spoken about her equation with Vidya, who is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi films, having appeared in hits such as The Dirty Picture, Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani. Both Priyamani and Vidya are recipients of the National Film Award.

"We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career," she told BehindWoods in 2010, ahead of the release of Raavan, directed by Mani Ratnam. Priyamani appeared in both the Hindi and the Tamil versions of the film.

During a press event for her film Rakta Charitra II, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, she was once again asked about her equation with Vidya. She said, "Yes, we're second cousins. We haven't been in touch on a personal level -- not to her, but I'm in touch with her father. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make it a point to call her dad. If possible, I would love to meet Vidya some day, because being cousins is a secondary thing, but as an actor, I'm extremely proud of her, and with the body of work that she's done, she's a fabulous actor."

In a 2012 interview with Deccan Chronicle, Priyamani said that she does not want to gain momentum by latching on to Vidya's success. "I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice," she said. "I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent," she added.

Also read: Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK explain why they didn't answer 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

While Priyamani can currently be seen on The Family Man, Vidya is gearing up for the release of her new film, Sherni, which will also debut on Prime Video.