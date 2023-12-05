Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot at brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace? Pics inside

Ranbir Kapoor is a rich man's bratty, violent son in his latest release Animal. Apart from the relentless violence, everyone's acting performances and the thrilling music, the film's production design is also being appreciated by fans. Did you know that the palatial home that Ranbir and his family live at is actually the famous Pataudi Palace near Delhi? (Also read: Step inside Saif Ali Khan's majestic Pataudi Palace with beauty in every corner)

Ranbir Kapoor shot Animal at Pataudi Palace.

Clips from the film and old videos of Pataudi Palace available online show the same galleries, lobbies and passageways. During the film's shoot last year, a crew member had also tagged Pataudi Palace as the shoot location in their Instagram Stories.

Pataudi Palace as shoot location for Animal.

Pataudi Palace is currently owned by Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor. It belonged to his father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan before him. However, after a hotel company took over the property, Saif decided to buy it back with his own money. It was constructed by Saif's grandfather, the Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. Currently, Saif's mother, actor Sharmila Tagore lives there.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

A view of the lobby at the Pataudi Palace.

The estate is also known as Ibrahim Kothi and is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. The palace is known for its royal and opulent interiors. There are large, long hallways and tall arches for that added look of luxury. Painting and artwork adorns all walls and a luxe green garden surround the palace.

It is spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, as well as palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms. The property is valued at a whopping ₹800 crore.

Movies including Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Love, Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Gandhi: My father and Mere Brother ki Dulhan were also shot at the palace. Recently, Saif's own Prime Video show Tandav was shot there.

Meanwhile, Animal has been declared a blockbuster after it raked in ₹425 crore worldwide in just four days of release. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

