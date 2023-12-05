Animal worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film leaps into 400 crore club

Animal worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film is all set to cross the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just five to six days. As per the latest figures, the film has now earned a total of ₹425 crore at the global box office. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Also read: Animal box office collection day 4 in India Animal worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Animal worldwide box office report

The official account for Animal delacred that ‘Animal conquers Monday!’ as it updated the worldwide box office figures to ₹425 crore.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Animal becomes the 5th 2023 Indian movie to join the $7 Million+ club in North America! The other four are : #Pathaan , #Jawan , #RRKPK and #Jailer.”

Animal business in India

Meanwhile, Animal continues to rule the ticket windows in India. As per Sacnilk, the film has now earned ₹40 crore on its fourth day, after registering over ₹60 crore figures almost every day since its release.

It collected ₹39.9 crore on Monday, as per early estimates, which takes the total business to ₹241 crore in India. It opened with ₹63.8 crore on day 1, followed by ₹66.27 crore on Saturday, and ₹71.46 crore on Sunday. On comparison with this year's biggest hit Jawan, which earned ₹520.79 crore globally in four days as per Red Chillies Entertainment, Animal is still behind. Pathaan had earned ₹429 crore in four days, as per Taran Adarsh.

Taran tweeted, “Animal is a blockbuster…#Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an eye-opener… biggest Monday ever… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: ₹ 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice Keeping its unstoppable run in mind, #Animal will be a one-horse race till the #Christmas2023 biggies arrive… 2023 will go down as a landmark year in the history of #Hindi cinema, with three ₹ 500+ cr films [NBOC]: #Pathaan, #Gadar2 and #Jawan… #Animal has the power and stamina to join this illustrious list. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr. Total: ₹ 29.59 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice all languages total: ₹ 246.23 cr Nett BOC.”

Animal

Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir. It is directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. Animal released on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

