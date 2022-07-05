Did you know Tiger Shroff’s grandfather fought World War II? Ayesha Shroff shares rare pictures

Actor Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with his film Heropanti and rose to fame as one of the most popular action heroes of the new generation. While Tiger played the role of an intelligent undercover operative in his film War, did you know his grandfather was a fighter pilot? On Tuesday, Tiger’s mother, producer Ayesha Shroff shared rare pictures of her father who fought World War II. (Also read: Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff pose together in vanity van)

In the pictures, Ayesha’s father Flight Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt is seen with his fellow colleagues. While one picture was taken during a flying training, another one featured them holding mugs.

Sharing the post, Ayesha wrote, “Tiger's grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War 2. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I’m proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind.” Fans have showered their love and respect in the comment section of the post.

Talking about his roots, previously Tiger had said that he has an 'interesting genetic tadka.’ During his appearance at Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch, he said, “My dad's dad is Gujarati. Dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She's a Muslim. Mom's mom is French, and mom's dad is Bengali. So I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me." Tiger also has a sister, Krishna Shroff.

He was last seen in Heropanti 2, alongside his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in his upcoming film Ganapath. Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Ganapath is backed by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically this year on December 23.

