‘Die!’: Vir Das shares abusive DM as ‘Two Indias’ monologue resurfaces after recent mention in parliament
Vir Das's 'Two Indias' monologue gained attention after being referenced in Parliament recently, leading to a threatening message to him.
Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das has once again found himself at the centre of online debate after his controversial ‘Two Indias’ monologue resurfaced during a speech in the Lok Sabha by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. The reference in Parliament led to the clip regaining attention, sparking fresh reactions across social media, including a disturbing message sent directly to the comedian.
Vir Das shares abusive DM on his social media
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir shared a screenshot of an abusive direct message he received after the renewed attention. The message contained explicit language and a death threat. Instead of responding with anger, the comedian chose biting sarcasm to address the situation, posting a lengthy, poetic reaction alongside the screenshot.
“Ahhhhh the gentle words that float towards you like a feather on an autumn breeze every time the Two India speech goes viral again because someone brings it up in retrospect saying how true it was. Kindness fills the air like the first rays of sunlight piercing your DMs. Upticks in views like sparrows rising towards a moist cloud resting only momentarily on a small branch to sing their patriotic song. A gift,” he wrote.
Earlier, after his monologue was mentioned in Parliament, Vir expressed disbelief on X, writing, “In PARLIAMENT? Really? This happened last night,” alongside a video clip of the moment. The renewed spotlight has once again reignited conversations around the monologue, which had originally sparked intense debate when it was first performed.
About Vir Das ‘Two India’ monologue controversy
When the performance originally went viral in 2021, multiple complaints were filed against him in different cities, alleging that the act portrayed India in a negative light. An FIR was registered in Mumbai, and complaints were also lodged with the Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police, seeking action against the comedian. The controversy sparked a nationwide debate over free speech, satire, and the limits of artistic expression.
On the professional front, Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. While the film generated curiosity, it received mixed reviews and struggled to make a significant impact at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.