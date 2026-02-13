‘Die!’: Vir Das shares abusive DM as ‘Two Indias’ monologue resurfaces after recent mention in parliament

“Ahhhhh the gentle words that float towards you like a feather on an autumn breeze every time the Two India speech goes viral again because someone brings it up in retrospect saying how true it was. Kindness fills the air like the first rays of sunlight piercing your DMs. Upticks in views like sparrows rising towards a moist cloud resting only momentarily on a small branch to sing their patriotic song. A gift,” he wrote.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir shared a screenshot of an abusive direct message he received after the renewed attention. The message contained explicit language and a death threat. Instead of responding with anger, the comedian chose biting sarcasm to address the situation, posting a lengthy, poetic reaction alongside the screenshot.

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das has once again found himself at the centre of online debate after his controversial ‘Two Indias’ monologue resurfaced during a speech in the Lok Sabha by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. The reference in Parliament led to the clip regaining attention, sparking fresh reactions across social media, including a disturbing message sent directly to the comedian.

Earlier, after his monologue was mentioned in Parliament, Vir expressed disbelief on X, writing, “In PARLIAMENT? Really? This happened last night,” alongside a video clip of the moment. The renewed spotlight has once again reignited conversations around the monologue, which had originally sparked intense debate when it was first performed.

About Vir Das ‘Two India’ monologue controversy When the performance originally went viral in 2021, multiple complaints were filed against him in different cities, alleging that the act portrayed India in a negative light. An FIR was registered in Mumbai, and complaints were also lodged with the Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police, seeking action against the comedian. The controversy sparked a nationwide debate over free speech, satire, and the limits of artistic expression.

On the professional front, Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. While the film generated curiosity, it received mixed reviews and struggled to make a significant impact at the box office.