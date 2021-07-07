Dilip Kumar: 10 best songs featuring the ‘First Khan’ of Bollywood

Dilip Kumar was not only known for his method acting, but for delivering hits that had songs that were popular with the audience. We list the 10 best songs, out of the many hits, featuring him

• Sung by Mukesh and picturised on the legendary actor, the Salil Choudhari composition is an evergreen song. This is also one of the actor’s most successful and popular songs till date.

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, Sangdil (1952)

• Dilip Kumar and Madhubala lit up the screen with Sajjad Hussain’s romantic composition sung by Talat Mehmood. As Madhubala plays a sitar, the actor is seen giving lip to the song in his own, inimitable style.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, Naya Daur (1957)

Also Read | Dilip Kumar: The tragedy king’s top 10 Hindi movies

• The energetic and upbeat song sung by Balbir and Mohammed Rafi, featuring Dilip Kumar, is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs ever produced by Bollywood.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri, Naya Daur (1957)

• Although, the song is more than five decades old, O. P. Nayyar’s composition sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, and featuring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is still fresh in the minds of people.

Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Madhumati (1958)

• Out of the many evergreen songs by the trio of Rafi, Naushad and Dilip Kumar, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re from the film Kohinoor is also one of Naushad’s most successful compositions.

Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re, Kohinoor (1960)

• Dilip Kumar’s expressions and moves bring a smile to our lips even today. It is also one of the best songs offered by the trio of Naushad, Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Nain Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961)

Also Read | Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor of Bollywood: His top dialogues

• Like always, Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala create magic onscreen. The legend is seen enacting the role of a drunkard in this scene.

Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Leader (1964)

• Although, the song is not the best of compositions, but the Kishore Kumar song picturised on a suited and booted Dilip Kumar makes it interesting and evergreen.

Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973)

• Like Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka, this composition from Subhash Ghai’s, Karma, is also one of the most patriotic songs of Bollywood.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986)

• Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by Mohammad Aziz, the song from the superhit film Saudagar is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)