Dilip Kumar hospitalised for check up, Saira Banu says he will be discharged soon

Saira Banu confirmed that Dilip Kumar is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Dilip was hospitalised in Mumbai recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Dilip Kumar poses with wife Saira Banu.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised in Mumbai for a routine checkup. His wife, actor Saira Banu said that he will be discharged soon.

“We are here for a routine check-up for some health issues. If God is willing, we will go home soon," Saira told India Today.

For a few years now, Dilip has been keeping unwell. He often visits the hospital for regular check-ups and, quite frequently, is also required to be admitted. Through all this, Saira ensures not just his well-being but also keeps his fans updated about his health.

"Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," Saira told a leading daily on Saturday.

Dilip lost two of his brothers last year to Covid-19 and had not celebrated his birthday in December. Saira had told Hindustan Times in an interview then, "We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly."

Dilip started his journey in films in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and went on to feature in various hits, as well as critically-acclaimed films, such as Andaz, Daag, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati and Aadmi. He worked in a variety of films across all genres - be it his portrayal of tragic roles or performing one of the most iconic romantic scenes for Mughal E Azam or pulling off hilarious stunts in films such as Ram Aur Shyam. He was most recently seen in the 1998 film, Qila.

