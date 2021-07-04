Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar stable, Saira Banu assures paparazzi 'Saab theek hain'
bollywood

Dilip Kumar stable, Saira Banu assures paparazzi 'Saab theek hain'

Veteran actor Saira Banu has assured fans of Dilip Kumar that the actor is doing well. She was seen outside the hospital on Sunday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Saira Banu seen outside the hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Dilip Kumar is stable and still in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. His wife, actor Saira Banu was seen outside the hospital on Sunday. She assured paparazzi gathered outside that he is well.

"Saab theek hain (Sahab is well)," she said a couple of time and waved at the photographers. The couple's fans were happy to learn of his good health. "This is what we called true love even after this edges they stand with each others and now in our generation of only divorce happens," wrote a fan. "May allah grant him good health..wish to see him crossing 100 soon. Inshallah," wrote another.

“Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods,” Saira told PTI on Saturday.

"His breathlessness seems to be under control. He is still being kept under observation (in ICU) that is what the family wants. Looking at his age and all they want to make sure he is problem-free before he leaves from here," a hospital source said in a statement to PTI.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah is 'absolutely fine', says hospital source

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the same hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness. At the time, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

