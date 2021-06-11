Saira Banu: Was a crucial time for Dilip saab, he will continue to be under observation at home

“Allah ka shukr hai Dilip saab ghar wapas aa gaye. I’m so happy today,” expresses Saira Banu, as her husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar got discharged from a Mumbai hospital, after a successful procedure on his lungs.

The 98-year-old cinematic icon was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness on June 6, following which he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

“Jitna hum shukriya aada karein unn sabka jinhone Dilip saab ki tandursati ke liye duayein kari,woh kun hai. He has got back home. Now, we’ll continue to treat him with antibiotics because he had water logging in his lungs,” Banu tells us, adding that it has been a “very crucial and critical” time for them.

“Thanks to everyone, he has come out of it and is doing well now. God willing with all your prayers and good wishes, he’ll continue to do well at home as well,” she adds.

The ongoing pandemic made handling the health scare more challenging for the family, admits Banu.

“Bahut hi mushkil tha. We’ve been very fortunate that people love him so much, and rallied around him as soon as they got to know about his health — from the doctors to his personal staff. They spent day and night taking care of him,” she continues, “I’m so grateful to the young boys. He has a staff of about five people who’re still rallying around him.”

As soon as the news of Kumar’s health came out, Bollywood celebrities including Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee among others, sent in their good wishes for his speedy recovery. Some even stepped out to meet him at the hospital.

Banu is grateful to all those who sent in positive wishes for the veteran, who has found a special place in the world of Indian showbiz through cinematic gems such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam.

“I want to thank every single person. Someone did hawan in America, somebody went to a church all night to pray. Koi masjid gaya. How can I be grateful enough for all this,” says Banu, who got married to Kumar in 1966.

She concludes urging everyone to “continue sending in prayers for the good health of Dilip saab”.