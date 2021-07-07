Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor of Bollywood: His top dialogues

Throughout his six-decade-long career, Dilip Kumar, the “tragedy king” of Hindi cinema, delivered several memorable dialogues. Here are a few of his most memorable ones

Devdas (1955)

“Kaun kambakht hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai. Main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon (Which wretched person drinks to tolerate.I drink so that I can breathe).”

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

“Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki tarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai ... magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai ... woh insaan nahi badalta (Fates change, times change, countries’ dates change, emperors change. But in this changing world, whomever is touched by love does not change.”

Saudagar (1973)

“Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai (You must always ask for your due, not with a lowered head... but with it held high).”

Vidhaata (1982)

“Agar main chor hoon, toh mujhse chori karane waale tum ho...aur agar main mujrim hoon, toh mujhse jurm karane waale bhi tum ho (If I am a thief, you are the one who made me a thief... and if I am a criminal, you are the one who made me commit the crime).”

Vidhaata (1982)

“Kagazaat par dastakhat main hamesha apne kalam se karta hoon (I always sign documents with my own pen).”

Shakti (1982)

“Joh log sachai ki tarafdari ki kasam khate hain...zindagi unke bade kathin imtihaan leti hai (Whomever swears to side with the truth...life tests them with great difficulties).”

Karma (1986)

“Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai... aur tumhari maut bhi (Your life is in my hands... and your death too).”