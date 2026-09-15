Diljit Dosanjh calls Govinda ‘legendary', says Bollywood will never have another like him: ‘His films gave happiness’

Bollywood actor Govinda might have been away from the big screen for a long time; however, there was a time when he ruled hearts with his films. Recently, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also expressed his admiration for Govinda and revealed that he wished to work with him in one of his films.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about Govinda

Diljit Dosanjh expresses admiration for Govinda.

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Diljit, who is currently busy with his Aura World Tour, went live on Instagram for a chat with his fans on Monday. During the Instagram Live, Diljit revealed that he will soon be performing in Ahmedabad and started singing Govinda’s song Kem Chhe from Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. He further expressed his admiration for Govinda and said, "I love Govinda man. Govinda warga artiste naa Bollywood mein hua aur naa hoga (There has never been an artiste like Govinda in Bollywood, nor will there ever be one). Govinda is Govinda. My wish to work with him in one of his films remains unfulfilled. No one can come close to his comic timing. He is a legendary artiste."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "What legendary songs he had. David Dhawan and Govinda's pair was amazing. Un filmon mein jo swaad tha, khushi thi ek, now happiness is just telling the other person that my film has crossed ₹100 crore. Now the just telling this is happiness. Govinda sir's films used to give us happiness, now films have less happiness and more competition." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "What legendary songs he had. David Dhawan and Govinda's pair was amazing. Un filmon mein jo swaad tha, khushi thi ek, now happiness is just telling the other person that my film has crossed ₹100 crore. Now the just telling this is happiness. Govinda sir's films used to give us happiness, now films have less happiness and more competition." {{/usCountry}}

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Govinda and David Dhawan have delivered several blockbusters together, including Partner, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jodi No. 1, Aankhen, Saajan Chale Sasural and more.

However, after Partner in 2007, the two stopped working together. Govinda was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. The film featured Govinda in a double role but failed to impress audiences and emerged as a box-office flop. He is now set to make his comeback with the comedy-drama film Roopa. He is producing the film and will star opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar.

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About Diljit Dosanjh’s recent concert

Diljit recently made history at Wembley Stadium as the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic London venue, performing to a packed 90,000-capacity crowd as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The singer also took over the internet with his performance at Wembley, where he sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Saanson Ki Maala live on stage.

The Wembley show also came with a big announcement for Diljit’s Indian fans. While talking about the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he brought up Coldplay’s recent concert at the venue and said, "The biggest stadium is in India - Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gorey group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha (Coldplay). Respect for them, bahut mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta (A group of white guys (Coldplay) sold out the venue there. Respect to them—huge congratulations. You can't have a stadium event in India without Punjabis being there; that’s simply impossible)".

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The singer also revealed that the show will take place on November 21.