Diljit Dosanjh crawls on floor, makes animated gestures as he plays virtual reality game; fan says ‘Oh god’. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh never fails to amaze his fans with his funny social media posts and by being his true blue Punjabi self. The actor-singer has now shared a video of him playing a virtual reality game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Game ch Game Chal Rahi Aa.. Virtual Reality ch Virtual Reality. SUPERHOT VR #vr #diljitdosanjh (game after game going on, virtual reality after virtual reality)."

Diljit is seen in a sleeveless tee and track pants, with a virtual reality headset and gaming equipment. He seems to be completely lost in the game, which his fans think is the popular game, SUPERHOT on Oculus. An animated Diljit makes hilarious comments and rolls on the floor as he plays the game. At one point, he is also seen crawling on the floor, seemingly to shoot at something in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video received more than 7.4 lakh views within 3 hours. A fan commented, “This is soo you.” Another reacted, “oh god.” One more fan said, “Cutest ever.” A fan went on to share a positive message for Diljit. “This is how you keep the child in you alive! Adorable @diljitdosanjh you bring a smile to my face even on my worst days,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Diljit also announced his next project, Baba Bhangra Paunde Ne. The album cover features Diljit showing a bhangra move. It is set to release worldwide on September 30 this year. Diljit had also announced an album titled Drive Thru on his birthday earlier this month.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh turns on his Punjabi swag as he reacts to fan who made fun of him for refueling his car himself

Diljit was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. He is currently working on another Punjabi film, Jodi.

His last Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released in 2020. He starred opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film which had Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a detective. Before that, he was seen opposite Kiara Advani in Good Newzz, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.