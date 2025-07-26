Diljit Dosanjh feeds laddus to Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, hugs them as Border 2 shoot wraps up. Watch

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped up filming for his next film Border 2, and he celebrated the moment with a sweet gesture. Diljit treated his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, as well as the entire film crew, to laddus, spreading joy on set. Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border.

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates wrap of Border 2

Diljit shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into the moment when he wrapped up filming for his movie. In the video, Diljit is seen having a blast with his co-stars Varun and Ahan. The track of Border, titled Sandese Aate Hai, can also be heard playing.

The video begins with Diljit arriving with a box of laddus and playfully feeding one to Varun, followed by a warm hug between the two. He then goes to meet Ahan and feeds him one too. They also hug in the video.

The clip then shows Diljit sharing laddus with kids on set, who dance with joy upon receiving them. After spreading the cheer, he hands over the box to the team and wraps up the celebration. The video ends with Diljit sitting in his car, surrounded by fans and crew members swarming outside, all clamouring to take selfies with him.

Diljit posted the video, writing, “BORDER 2 Shoot Finish." He also confirmed in Punjabi that he is playing the role of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an officer in the Indian Air Force, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

More about Border 2 shoot

Diljit had recently joined the India shoot of Border 2 amidst a surge in calls to boycott him. He got embroiled in a row for his film Sardaar Ji 3, in which he collaborated with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

There were several rumours that claimed that Diljit would be replaced in Border 2 due to the controversy. However, Diljit shut down these claims by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of himself shooting for the war film earlier this month.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film is directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit had joined the project in September last year and will feature alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot, it is believed that the film will revolve around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Border 2 is slated for release in 2026.