Diljit Dosanjh responds to those who question his allegiance to Punjab, says their 'mental level' isn't up to the mark

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to people who question him about why he doesn't spend most of his time in his home state Punjab and has been abroad for several months. He said that observations like this are an indication of a person's ‘mental level’.

In an interview, Diljit Dosanjh was asked what he felt when a person on Twitter pointed out that he hasn't been in Punjab lately. He said that he doesn't get affected by such comments.

Diljit told Film Companion in Hindi, “I don't care about this at all. I was born in Punjab, it'll always be a part of me until I die. Someone said that I don't stay there anymore, but I take Punjab with me wherever I go.”

He continued, “People will speak as per their mental level. I will speak to people based on their wavelength, their point of view. Also, it's not their fault if they don't understand you or take offence to something that you've said because they are not in the same ‘era’ as you. It's not right to feel bad.”

Recently, Diljit replied to a fan who had written in a tweet, “Hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan (Now we don't see you in your birthplace Punjab anymore, brother).”

Diljit reacted to the tweet and wrote that Punjab is still in his heart. “Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau (Punjab is in my blood, brother. Lakhs of people step out of Punjab for work, which doesn't mean that Punjab is not inside us anymore. This body is made of Punjab's soil, how can I leave it behind?),” he wrote.

