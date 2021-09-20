Diljit Dosanjh holds back emotion, says ‘superstar honge apne ghar pe’ after he's asked about Bollywood experience

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh clammed up after he was asked if he enjoyed his time in Bollywood. After initially saying that he would prefer to remain silent, he said, “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (Those actors can be lions in their own dens).”

In an interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he doesn't care about whether or not he cultivates a successful career in Bollywood, as he has absolute control when it comes to his music. He said that nobody can stop him from making the kind of music he wants to, and that he is proud of the fact that Punjabi singers are mostly independent.

He told Film Companion in Hindi, “I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody's say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won't work, or that someone else's song would work better, none of this works on me. Punjabi artists are independent, and that's great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.”

Asked if he had a good experience in the Hindi film industry, Diljit laughed wryly. “If I speak up about it, it'll become a big deal,” he said. “It's better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn't necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn't necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I'm not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes.” Diljit appeared to second-guess the last statement. He said, “Perhaps I should have said this before.”

Diljit, who has appeared in a number of hit Punjabi films, made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, also starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena kapoor. He has also appeared in Hindi films such as Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He will soon be seen in a Netflix film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.