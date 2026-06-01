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Diljit Dosanjh surprises Toronto fans with Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer during AURA tour; fans say ‘what a moment’. Watch

Set during Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga tells a personal love story amid displacement and trauma, exploring young romance disrupted by partition.

Jun 01, 2026 06:57 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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The buzz around Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is only getting stronger with every passing day. After the recently released trailer struck an emotional chord with audiences, the film found another special moment far away from home when Diljit Dosanjh unveiled it during his AURA Tour 2026 concert in Toronto.

Toronto crowd welcomes the trailer with loud cheers

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari from the poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga.(Instagram)

Thousands of fans at Diljit Dosanjh's Toronto concert witnessed the Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer reveal on giant stadium screens, turning the musical event into a celebration of cinema. The venue erupted in cheers as the visuals played, with clips of the enthusiastic crowd reaction quickly going viral on social media. Capturing the stadium's emotional atmosphere, one fan posted online: “From a story of belonging to a stadium full of emotions. #MainVaapasAaunga trailer lights up a packed Toronto crowd at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. What a moment. What a beginning.”

A story of love, memory and longing

At the same time, the filmmaker emphasises that the heart of the story lies in its deeply personal love story. Rather than examining Partition through a political lens, the film explores how the upheaval changes the lives of two young people caught in its wake. “The story is of a young boy and a young girl who are aggrieved by the Partition for a very personal reason. They are not so mature or large-hearted as to say that, actually, the division of the country is my problem. For them, what matters is the divide between them,” he added.

The film reunites A. R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali, a creative trio responsible for some of Hindi cinema’s most loved musical albums, including Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha.

The film brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina and it arrives in theatres on June 12, 2026.

 
imtiaz ali toronto trailer diljit dosanjh
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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