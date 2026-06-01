Vedang Raina on rise of alpha heroes in Bollywood ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release: Hypermasculinity is not a genre

The current trend in Hindi cinema sees intense romances or films with hypermasculine, alpha male protagonists pull in the biggest crowds at the box office, as seen by the success of films like Dhurandhar series, Animal (2023) and Saiyaara (2025). Amid this, Vedang Raina is set to star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's epic romance Main Vaapas Aaunga. Vedang Raina (Photo: Instagram)

Ask the actor if the current trend gives his film an upper hand and he says, "Something works because the audience accepts it regardless of what is working in reality apart from that film. And then you think it's the genre that is working. If the film is good, the genre works, not the other way round.” Paired opposite Sharvari in the romantic film, the film sees Vedang Raina play a Sikh boy in the pre-partition era, with their love story hitting a roadblock due to the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. The actor’s older self is portrayed by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the film. Watch the full interview with Vedang Raina and Sharvari here:

But with only a few genres pulling in big bucks at the ticket counters, it can limit the role prospects for young actors like him. Giving his take on the matter, Vedang elaborates, “Dhurandhar is quite a unique film for its time but now people think it's the genre that is working. Firstly, hypermasculinity is not a genre. I don't think it is the reason a film works, it works because it has great content.”