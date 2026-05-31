Dhurandhar finds support from ex-Karachi mayor Arif Aajakia on Lyari portrayal: ‘Everything shown was true’

Months after dominating the box office, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continue to find themselves at the centre of public debate. Now, the conversation has taken an interesting turn, with Pakistani journalist and former Karachi mayor Arif Aajakia coming out in support of the films. Drawing from his own experiences of growing up in Lyari, Aajakia said the world depicted on screen closely mirrored the realities he had witnessed firsthand. Dhurandhar’s depiction of Karachi’s Lyari was truthful, says ex-mayor Arif Aajakia.

Arif Aajakia’s comments go viral The ongoing debate surrounding Dhurandhar's depiction of Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood has now received support from an unexpected quarter. Pakistani journalist and former Karachi mayor Arif Aajakia has come out in defence of the franchise, stating that much of what was shown on screen closely mirrored the realities he witnessed while growing up in the area.

Aajakia made the remarks during a conversation with journalist Saurabh Dwivedi at Talk Journalism 2026. A video from the interaction, shared by ANI, quickly went viral on social media, sparking fresh discussions around the film's portrayal of Lyari and Karachi's underworld networks.

Drawing from both his personal experiences and political background, Aajakia said, “I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true."

He also spoke about his family roots during the conversation, adding, “I was born in Karachi, but my parents were born in Junagadh, Gujarat. I consider myself to be of Indian origin, not Pakistani.”



