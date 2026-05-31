Unbothered Ranveer Singh posts about Arsenal after Champions League defeat amid Don 3 controversy: ‘Best is yet to come’

Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos enjoying his time watching the match. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Proud of the boys. Fought like lions! Couldn't get any closer in a game of such fine margins. Congratulations to my Arsenal family on a historic season. And....the best is yet to come!” The post was widely appreciated by fellow Arsenal supporters online.

While conversations around Don 3 continue to dominate Bollywood headlines, Ranveer Singh seems to be taking a step away from the noise.The actor was recently in Budapest ahead of a major football weekend. His passion for the Arsenal club was visible again recently when the club narrowly missed out on a major European triumph. Despite the disappointment, Ranveer posted a heartfelt message supporting the squad.

A viral Bollywood-football crossover Earlier this week, Ranveer delighted fans by sharing a picture with Arsenal and England star Declan Rice from Budapest. Posted on his Instagram stories, the photo showed the duo enjoying a casual meetup, with Ranveer sporting a pastel, printed shirt, blush-pink trousers, and tinted sunglasses, while Rice opted for a laid-back all-black look. The actor captioned the post, “About last night,” accompanied by red and white heart emojis. He also added the nostalgic Kishore Kumar classic, "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana," as the background track.

The unexpected Bollywood-football crossover quickly grabbed attention online, with fans from both worlds flooding social media with reactions. For Arsenal supporters, the picture felt especially fitting given Ranveer’s long-standing admiration for the North London club. During his time in Budapest, the actor was also seen interacting with fans, posing for selfies and enjoying some downtime.