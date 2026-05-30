Ranveer Singh spends time in Budapest amid growing Don 3 row, meets football star Declan Rice

A lot is being said about Ranveer Singh and his fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, especially after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. However, Ranveer appears unfazed by the noise surrounding the controversy. Staying away from the clamour, the actor has been spending time with Arsenal football star Declan Rice in Budapest. Other details surrounding Ranveer Singh’s visit to Budapest remain unclear at the moment.

Ranveer Singh chills with Declan Rice On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share how he is spending his time amid the growing controversy.

He took to Instagram Stories to share a cheerful moment with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in a candid photo from what appears to be a late-night meet-up. In the picture, the actor looked stylish in a pastel printed shirt paired with blush-pink trousers and tinted sunglasses, while Declan kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with black pyjamas.

They are seen standing arm-in-arm and smiling for the camera. Ranveer captioned the picture, “About last night,” adding a red and white heart emoji. The actor added the song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana’ in the background.

Ranveer also made time for fans during his stay in Budapest. The actor happily posed for a selfie with a couple who happened to spot him, and the fans later shared photos from the surprise encounter on Instagram, expressing their excitement at meeting the star. Other details surrounding Ranveer’s visit to Budapest remain unclear at the moment.