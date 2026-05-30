Ram Gopal Varma backs Ranveer Singh in Don 3 row, calls for a ban on FWICE: ‘Pure muscle flexing by an outdated system’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has thrown his weight behind Ranveer Singh amid the controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3. Criticising the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, the director dismissed the move, saying the “so-called ban” would eventually become a “big fat joke” on the federation itself. According to Ram Gopal Varma, FWICE intervening in the Don 3 dispute will be a “massive PR disaster” for the body.

He called the film body outdated and claimed that they are desperately trying to hold on to the grip now.

RGV slams FWICE On Friday, the filmmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. He also shared his views on the FWICE intervention in the controversy, which has sparked widespread discussion within the film industry. He started his long post by writing, “BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial”.

RGV wrote, “The so called “BAN” or non co-operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE. This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an extremely outdated union system , desperately trying to hold on to their grip. Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers , the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don’t even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute.”

“FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body, and at best it’s a kangaroo court, which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality. That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately, including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar,” he added.

According to RGV, FWICE intervening in the dispute will be a “massive PR disaster” for the body as it is “screaming in desperation while at the same time demonstrating its outdatedness”.

He stated, “To start with proving it’s lies, lakhs of workers' livelihoods in the industry are never tied to any single actor or any individual project, and so it is a big lie that they are trying to dump on social media to create an attrition. At the heart of this whole matter is a producer claiming massive pre-production losses, but that is just a private contractual dispute between two parties like it happens in millions of cases all the time and all over India in all businesses and then where are the relevant FWICE's there?”

“Also, only the disputing parties will know the intricacies about what happened, and so the matter should be between them like any other civil matter, and in case one or both appeal to a court, the judge decides the matter. And as per their claims, if it is also about the principal technicians whose time and effort was wasted, then I challenge any of them to individually come forward with proof and publicly blame @RanveerOfficial and take a stand never to work on his film again for the distress he caused,” added the filmmaker.