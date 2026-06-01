Imtiaz Ali reveals why playing Lord Rama's role in Ramayana will be 'hugely beneficial' for Ranbir Kapoor

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films such as Rockstar and Tamasha, has expressed his excitement about the actor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Imtiaz praised Ranbir's versatility and explained why he believes the role could have a lasting impact on the actor both professionally and personally. Imtiaz Ali says he's happy to see Ranbir Kapoor play Lord Rama.

Imtiaz Ali reveals why doing Ramayana will benefit Ranbir Kapoor Talking about Ranbir's range as an actor, Imtiaz said, "Ranbir can do anything as an actor. He should do different roles, and when he does different roles, he'll become them. He is a pure actor, and I hope he does all kinds of roles. I am very happy he is doing Lord Rama's role because he can bring a certain effect or reality to the character. It will be nice to approach Lord Rama's character in a humane and personal way."

The filmmaker further shared that he is eagerly looking forward to seeing Ranbir portray Lord Rama in Ramayana and explained why he feels the role will be beneficial for him. He said, "It'll be hugely beneficial for Ranbir to have played Rama because he is the kind of actor [who] imbibes from the character. He will take from Rama, and that will be so enriching for him."

The teaser of the film, which offered a glimpse of Ranbir's Lord Rama avatar, received a mixed response from viewers. While some appreciated his look, others felt he was not the right fit for the role. Apart from playing Lord Rama, Ranbir will also essay the role of Lord Parshurama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Speaking about the dual role in an interview with Collider, Ranbir said, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic.”

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.