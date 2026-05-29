Ranbir Kapoor calls Ramayana ‘life-defining’, says it made him better person for daughter Raha: ‘My bad habits changed’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Ramayana, in which he will essay the role of Lord Rama. In a recent interview with Top Magazine, the actor opened up about how working on the film deeply impacted him personally and emotionally. He revealed that the project not only changed his perspective on life but also helped him become a better father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Ramayana made him a better person for Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor says doing Ramayana was ‘life-changing’ for him Talking about taking on the role of Lord Rama, Ranbir admitted that he initially had doubts about whether he would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. He shared that he questioned whether he was worthy enough to portray the role, but over time, that fear turned into gratitude and love for the project.

He said, “I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life. It got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama’s journey. I think it made so many positive changes in my life. You know, my bad habits changed, it changed my value system, the way I look at life, the way I look at loss, the way I look at sacrifice, the way I look at Dharma, and I think I really needed that in my life.”

The actor further spoke about how becoming a father and working on Ramayana happened simultaneously in his life, making the experience even more meaningful for him. He added, “It was such a sweet coincidence in my life. Raha made me a better person and Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha, so everything was connected. Like I said, I was at the right place at the right time when a film of this magnitude was being made on our truth, on our culture, on our history in the most authentic way. It was just a blessing and I’m going to be grateful for all my life.”

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022. In 2023, the couple introduced her to the paparazzi and fans during Christmas celebrations, and her pictures quickly went viral online. Although the couple later decided not to share Raha’s face frequently on social media, they often speak about parenthood and occasionally give fans glimpses into their family life.