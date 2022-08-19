Diljit Dosanjh: The theme of 1984 Sikh riots is very important and relevant even today

After much buzz and speculation, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has finally confirmed his next project with director Ali Abbas Zafar, set in the time of 1984 Sikh riots, confessing that working on the film was more of a personal affair for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Titled Jogi, the Hindi film narrates a story of resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity set in 1984 in Delhi. In fact, Dosanjh is glad that the film will open in the OTT space, which he says will definitely widen its reach and impact.

“The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story,” Dosanjh tells.

Asked about the story behind the title, and the actor laughs, “It has been picked by Ali sir. It’s my name in the film”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Netflix film, which was shot in India during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, will release on September 16, and the multi-talented artiste shares, “It’s such a right move. Coming on an OTT platform will widen the reach of the story, and that has been the reason for me to do this project”.

The story might be about the 1984 era, but according to Dosanjh, it hasn’t lost its relevance and importance.

“It is very important for us to tell the story of the incident to the people. Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chaiye. That’s why the film coming out on an OTT platform was needed for it. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet. It is a right chance for us to tell the story,” says Dosanjh, who is juggling his life as an actor and singer in multi-time zones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about the toll revisiting the past incident brings, the singer admits, “There is no doubt that it is a very sensitive, emotional and relevant subject. And that mood stays with us, not goes away”.

“When we were working on such a subject earlier too, people who used to watch us shoot in a village, they used to say that, ‘yeh film nahi hai, yeh actual mein hua tha’. That sense of reality stayed with us this time as well. There was a day when Ali sir also got emotional during a scene. That is the sort of feeling and atmosphere on the set,” says the actor.

When it comes to the stories he wants to tell as an artiste, Dosanjh admits that he is satisfied with what is coming his way, and what he is focusing on at the moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am just busy doing my work. I don’t take any pressure ke yeh karna hai, woh karna hai, yeh bada setup hai usmein kaam karna hai… Yeh sab sochke I don’t work. Jo mujhe acha lagta hai, mein bas woh hi karta hun….That’s why I am very satisfied and happy today,” he concludes.