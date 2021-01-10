IND USA
Director Rakesh Roshan on son Hrithik: 'Still the same hard working boy'

Hrithik Roshan's father, director Rakesh Roshan, had a word of praise for his son. Not only did he call Hrithik 'hardworking', he also said the actor was a much better parent than he had been.
By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who turned a year older on Sunday, has a special word of appreciation from his father, actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan. In a new interview, Rakesh said his son was 'very hard working'.

Hrithik was launched by Rakesh in 2000 with the super hit film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which turned Hrithik into an overnight star. Since then, Hrithik has carved out a niche for himself, starring in successful films such as Krrish franchise, Jodha Akbar, Dhoom 2 and more recently, War.

Speaking to ETimes, Rakesh said his said his son remains just as hard working as he was as an assistant many years ago. "He is evolving in every sphere of life, improving as an actor every year, and looking better with each passing day. He is very hard working and does not take life very easily. He is still the same hard working boy that he used to be as an assistant."

Rakesh was every bit a loving father when he called his son 'simple and innocent' and how that reflected in his eyes. He also added that Hrithik was much better than he was as a parent. "He looks after his kids so well," he said.

Rakesh is clearly non-committal about shooting for any film as of now. "The situation is bad; single cinemas are closing down. My films are big screen experiences, so I will wait to take my film on the floor. I am looking at what will happen. I have to anyway wait for the pandemic to be over to start it."

There has been much speculation about Krrish 4, which incidentally was announced on the star's birthday last year.

