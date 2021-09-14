'Disappointed' Anupam Kher shares video after New York Apple store didn't display India's watch in Olympic collection

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday was left 'disappointed' when he visited an Apple store in New York. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of customised watches, representing each of the nations that participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games, on display in the store. However, he didn't see a watch representing India.

In the video, Anupam Kher showed watches representing other countries including Jamaica, France, Australia and Canada, among others. Each watch had a flag symbolising its respective nation. The initials of the countries were written in front of the watches.

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, "Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!"

Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!😳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IVvB8TmkGU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 14, 2021

Anupam has been in the US for several weeks now for the shooting of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, it also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj.

Recently, after the shoot of Shiv Shastri Balboa was completed, Anupam shared an Instagram post detailing his experience working on the project, which is his 519th film. "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings," Anupam had written.

A few weeks ago, Anupam had also visited Sona, actor Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York. Sharing pictures, he had written, “Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!” Priyanka had commented, “Awww thank you Anupam sir! So glad u liked!”