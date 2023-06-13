Mouni Roy says Disha Patani has 'overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries', shares pics with emotional birthday post

Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The actor turned 31. Actor-friend Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for Disha. The two twinned in pink dresses in some of the clips Mouni posted from their recent party. Mouni also shared some throwbacks with Disha, including one from the recent bash she hosted at her new Mumbai restaurant. Mouni and Disha hugged in one of the photos, while Mouni kissed Disha's cheek in another. Also read: Mouni Roy goes noir for second Cannes outfit, Disha Patani calls her 'so beautiful'. See pics

Mouni's birthday post for Disha

Disha Patani birthday: Mouni Roy shares sweet Instagram post for her friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with their photos and videos from the last few months, Mouni wrote for Disha, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

Mouni called Disha's journey 'nothing short of awe-inspiring', further writing, “You've overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you'll continue to achieve. But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we're exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other's company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni on her bond with Disha

The actor also wrote in her birthday post for Disha, "In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible. So, today, lemme (let me) raise a toast to the incredible woman you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. May your path continue to be illuminated by the love and blessings that surround you. And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventures & cherished memories. Here's to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that's special but real. I love you Disha Patani."

Disha reacts to Mouni's post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor turned emotional as she commented on Mouni's post for her, "I love you, thank you for being you and making it so special (heart emojis)." In another comment she left on the post along with a bunch of emojis, Disha wrote, "You’re the QUEEN."

Fans loved seeing their photos and videos together. Reacting to Mouni's long note for Disha, an Instagram user wrote, “Pray your bond remains the same (evil eye amulet emoji)... I'm not crying...”

Mouni and Disha's friendship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben across the US. Mouni and Disha became good friends on the tour.

Mouni Roy had recently shared her look from Cannes Film Festival 2023, reacting to which Disha Patani had called her 'so beautiful'. The two often shower love on each other on social media and comment on each other's posts.

Disha and Mouni's latest films

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer. Her first Hindi film was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She has often been in news for her personal life. Disha was earlier dating actor Tiger Shroff, but as per latest reports, the two have seperated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha was last seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns along with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film released last year. Disha will be next seen in Yodha, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has a Tamil film Kanguva. Besides these, she is also a part of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas' Project K.

Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva as the antagonist Junoon alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON