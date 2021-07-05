Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani dances to Kiss Me More, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushes 'this is so cool'. Watch
bollywood

Disha Patani dances to Kiss Me More, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gushes ‘this is so cool’. Watch

Tiger Shroff showered love on Disha Patani’s new dance video. She posted a clip of herself grooving to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Disha Patani in a still from her new dance video.

Disha Patani showed off her dance moves in a short clip shared on her Instagram page. She posted a video of herself grooving to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More and received compliments from many, including her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha Patani wrote, “#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves @dojacat.”

Tiger Shroff commented, “This is so cool,” along with heart-eyes and fire emojis. His sister Krishna Shroff praised Disha and wrote, “You fireee.” Tiger and Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff said, “Super cute!!!” and dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Disha’s elder sister Khushboo Patani cheered her on by saying “yey yey,” and adding heart emojis. In another comment, she wrote, “Siblings work : when u have both siblings supercreative this is the work u get . Wow kame kame kame kuuuuuuu... Pikachu. Amazing more power to u .many more to come.”

Fans also showered love on Disha’s new dance video. “My favourite actress,” one wrote, while another commented, “Aag laga degi aaag (You will set the dance floor on fire).”



Recently, Disha was seen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, featuring Salman Khan as the titular undercover cop on a mission to rid Mumbai of its drug menace. The film, which also starred Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, released on Eid to mostly negative reviews.

Disha’s next release is Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 hit Ek Villain. She will be seen alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the film. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

