Disha Patani dances with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff on her birthday, watch video

On the occasion of Disha Patani's birthday, her rumoured boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff shared an unseen video of the duo dancing. Disha turned a year older on Sunday, June 13. The actor seems to be spending her birthday with Tiger, his sister Krishna and other Shroff family members.

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared a video in which he and Disha Patani were seen participating in a dance challenge. In the video, Disha was seen wearing a white top and ripped jeans while Tiger sported a pastel coloured T-shirt and white pants.

Tiger shared the video with the caption, "Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani," making a reference to her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. Disha took to the comments section and reacted with the tongue out emojis.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor and wished her. In the first picture, Disha was seen posing with a calf. In another, she was seen sporting a non-glam look while she posed for a selfie with Ayesha.

Ayesha shared the pictures with the caption, "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! ❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸 @dishapatani".

Throughout the day, Disha has been sharing pictures of how she's spending her birthday. Earlier in the day, she shared a glimpse of her birthday cake, featuring an image of an anime show. She also shared pictures and videos with Tiger and Krishna on her Instagram Stories.

Disha made her acting debut in the Telugu movie Loafer, alongside Varun Tej, in 2015. She then made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni in 2016. She played Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen girlfriend in the film. She has also starred in two of the three films from Baaghi franchise with Tiger. Last year, she starred in Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Disha will soon appear in Ek Villian Returns. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

