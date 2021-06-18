Disha Patani rocks animal print bikini in throwback beach photo, fan says ‘Tiger ka shikar kiya hai’

Disha Patani reminisced about a past beach vacation as she shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Friday. She looked away from the camera as she posed with a bunch of seashells in her palm. She wore a leopard print bikini, with her loose hair swept to one side.

For the caption of her Instagram post, Disha Patani simply used a seashell emoji. The snap drew appreciation from fans. “Woke up to your beautiful pic dish,” one wrote, while another called her a ‘beauty queen’. A third commented, “Tarif karu kya uski jisne tumhe hai banaya (What praise do I shower on the one who created you).”

There were a few funny comments as well. One person poked fun at Disha’s numerous beach vacations throughout the year and referenced the Amrita Rao-Vivah meme as he wrote, “Ye lijiye, jal pi lijiye.. thak gaye honge beach pe ghumte ghume (Here, drink water. You must be tired from roaming around on the beach so much).” Another made a tongue-in-cheek reference to her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff while commenting on her animal print bikini. “Tiger ka shikar kiya hai....pehen bhi liya (You hunted the tiger and wore its skin too),” the fan wrote.





Tiger and Disha jetted off to the Maldives for a beach holiday in April. While they were clicked at the Mumbai airport together, leaving for the island nation, they did not post any pictures with each other from their vacation.

Earlier this month, Tiger and Disha were booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly flouting the Covid-19 regulations and being outdoors past the curfew time. The Mumbai Police, in a tweet, took a dig at them by urging citizens to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’.

Disha was most recently seen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan in the titular role of an undercover cop. The film was unanimously panned by critics after its release.