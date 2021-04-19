IND USA
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff chose to leave the country for a vacation in the Maldives.
Disha Patani posts bikini pic from Maldives trip with Tiger Shroff while he shares message on staying home amid pandemic

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jetted off to the Maldives on Sunday morning, while India reels under record numbers of new coronavirus cases.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Actor Disha Patani has shared a bunch of new pictures from her Maldives holiday with Tiger Shroff. While he did not make an appearance in her photos, the two were seen leaving for the holiday destination together from the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

In her latest Instagram post, Disha is seen posing on the beach in a red bikini. She is sitting with her knees on the white sand, soaking up the sun. She captioned her post with an octopus emoji. More pictures from the trip, shared on her Instagram Stories, show her enjoying a coconut drink by the beach, giving a glimpse of her resort and posing for some selfies.


Meanwhile, Tiger has not shared any posts from the trip so far. He did, however, share an informative Instagram post by journalist Faye D'Souza on how to stay safe as the country struggles to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In the message, people were advised to stay at home and ask their family members to stay at home as well.

Tiger's Instagram post.


Not just Disha and Tiger, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also jetted off to the Maldives on Monday morning. Both of them had recovered from the virus recently.

Disha Patani's pictures from the Maldives beach.


Disha and Tiger have, in the past, been on multiple trips together. They even rang in the New Year in the Maldives. However, even though they go together on these trips, they never share pictures of or with each other on social media. Though they have been rumoured to be dating for many years, the two have never confirmed it.

Also read: Hansal Mehta compares Covid-19 situation in India and Pakistan, gets an offer for one-way ticket to Karachi

Tiger was last seen in 2019's War, with Hrithik Roshan. His upcoming projects include Ganapath and Baaghi 4. Disha will be seen with John Abraham in Ek Villain 2 and in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.

