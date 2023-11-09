Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Fatima Sana Shaikh deck up in sarees for Diwali bash; Huma Qureshi makes statement in black

Another day, another Diwali bash. Bollywood celebs have been busy showcasing their ethnic looks and attending parties this festive season. On Wednesday, at a Diwali bash in Mumbai, many actors turned up in their designer best. While Disha Patani and BFF Mouni Roy chose sarees, Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sparkly black blazer outfit. Also read: Madhuri Dixit poses with Salman Khan at Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon party together

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy party together

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and many celebrities dazzled in ethnic looks at a Diwali party.

Disha Patani wore a red saree with an embellished red and golden blouse, and Mouni Roy was spotted in a white net saree. Inside videos and pictures of the two at the bash have surfaced online. Videos of the two exiting the venue were also shared by paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram. The actors were surrounded by photographers and fans as they made their way to their car.

Also spotted in a saree at the event was actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is gearing up for the release of her film Sam Bahadur. Fatima wore a green saree.

Who else attended the party

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore an embellished yellow ethnic look for the Diwali celebration. Actor Alaya F looked beautiful in a black lehenga. Huma Qureshi wore a shimmery black blazer with tights and matching heels. Kubbra Sait and Sunny Leone also opted for black and beige ensembles.

Tejasswi Prakash was in a black saree at the bash. Surveen Chawla wore a green lehenga, while Karishma Tanna arrived in a black lehenga. Manushi Chhillar, Nimrat Kaur, Abhimanyu Dassani, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonnalli Seygall were also in attendance.

Diwali parties this season

Recently film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash that was attended by Katrina Kaif, Mini Mathur, Anil Kapoor and many others. Earlier, fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was held in Mumbai, and it turned out to be quite a starry event with everyone from Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to the cast of the upcoming The Archies in attendance.

