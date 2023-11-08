close_game
Katrina Kaif looks enchanting in brown lehenga, Salman Khan turns up in jeans at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Katrina Kaif looks enchanting in brown lehenga, Salman Khan turns up in jeans at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2023 08:11 AM IST

From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, several celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen.

Several A-listers have turned up at Ramesh Taurani's pre-Diwali party in Mumbai. From Katrina Kaif to Anil Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, all celebrities were at their ethnic best. Salman Khan made a late entry to the party with an all-yellow look. Also read: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are officially back together again, hold hands, strike a cosy pose at Diwali party

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at Ramesh Taurani Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at Ramesh Taurani Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan at Diwali party

Ditching traditional ensembles, the Tiger actor opted for a yellow shirt, paired with distressed jeans for a cool look. In a video, Salman was seen smiling from ear to ear as he posed for the paparazzi.

Katrina Kaif

His co-star Katrina Kaif arrived at the party in a brown traditional ensemble. She looked stunning in the sequined number which she paired with her signature makeup look and her smile. She finished off with minimal jewellery, a bindi and untied hair.

Celebs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Sidharth Malhotra turned up in black ethnic wear with an embroidered vest. Varun Dhawan joined him in a blue kurta. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in ivory outfits for the party. Nushrratt Bharuccha captured everyone's attention in a pink and orange lehenga with lots of mirror work.

Shanaya Kapoor attended the party with her parents, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Others include Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Punit Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Hegde, Maneish Paul, Rohit Saraf, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Film producer Anand Pandit arrived with wife Roopa Pandit.

Newbies of Bollywood

Besides them, Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan was among the new faces at the party. She looked stunning in a red lehenga with a red velvet crop top. She also interacted with photographers after posing for them at the venue.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan stole the limelight in a maroon blazer with flashy detailing. He completed his look with white pants and posed for the media briefly. As always, he reminded many of his father from his younger days.

Ibrahim is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. Brother of actor Sara Ali Khan, his first film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Titled as Sarzameen, the film stars him alongside Kajol who will be playing his onscreen mother. The film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani.

