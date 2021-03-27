Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani posts stunning new pic, Tiger Shroff and sister Khushboo are all praise for her
Actor Disha Patani has again posted a picture of her doing her own makeup and appreciating her is her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are mum about their relationship.

Actor Disha Patani loves to do her own makeup. The actor has shared a fresh picture and said that she has done her own makeup. The picture saw her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff commenting on it.

Sharing the picture, Disha simply used a hashtag '#makeupbyme'. Commenting on it, Tiger dropped fire, clapping hands and red heart emojis. Her sister Khushboo too lauded her for the good work done and said: "Gorgeous."

Earlier this month, Disha had posted a video, mentioning how this was the first time she had done her own makeup at a professional level. She wrote: "My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot hair @zoeyquinny.hair."

Tiger and Disha choose to stay mum about their relationship status but they often comment on each other's posts. They also party together as was the case when Tiger, Disha accompanied by Tiger's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna had all stepped out for dinner on Tiger's birthday, earlier this month.

Tiger and Disha routinely comment on each other's posts.

On their work fronts, Disha is busy shooting for her film, Ek Villain Returns. Over the last couple of days, she has been seen twice with co-star John Abraham, shooting at various locations across Mumbai. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha has also completed the shoot of her film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.

Tiger, meanwhile, is quite busy himself. During the lockdown, he came out with two music videos, in which he also sang. The first one is Unbelievable while the second one is called Casanova. He also featured in both of them and displayed some amazing dance moves. He has also confirmed three films, Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. In Heropanti 2, he is paired with Tara Sutaria while in Ganapath, he unites with his first co-star Kriti Sanon.

