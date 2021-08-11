Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Disha Patani reacts to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram song, calls him ‘unbelievable’
bollywood

Disha Patani reacts to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram song, calls him ‘unbelievable’

Vande Mataram has been sung by Tiger Shroff. It was released few days before Independence Day. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has sung Vande Mataram.

Actor Disha Patani is all praise for her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff, who has released reprised version of the patriotic song Vande Mataram on Tuesday.

The actors who have shared screen space in the film - Baaghi 2, and the romantic song Befikra, have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

However, the two keep on pushing social media into a frenzy with their comments exchange on their Instagram posts.

One of her recent Instagram Stories of Disha did the same on Tuesday as she sweetly praised Tiger for his song Vande Mataram.

Tiger Shroff appeared in the music video of new song Vande Mataram.

Sharing the song, she wrote, "Such soothing voice, you are unbelievable @tigerjackieshroff," using a tiger face emoticon.

Replying to Disha on one of his Instagram Stories story, Tiger wrote, "Thank you so much D," with a red heart emoticon.

Crooned by Tiger, the actor's patriotic song Vande Mataram has arrived just a few days before India celebrated her 75th Independence Day.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D'souza and composed by Vishal Mishra.

The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. The music video also has visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi.

