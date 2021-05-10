Disha Patani recalls being 'intimidated' by Salman Khan in initial days of Radhe shoot

Despite having worked with Salman Khan in Bharat, Disha Patani was intimidated by him before Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's shoot began. The actor, in a recent interview, noted that she was aware of the fact that Salman is one of the biggest stars of the country.

In Radhe, Disha plays a headstrong girl with a ‘soft heart’. Over the past few days, the makers have released the trailer and a few songs from the movie, teasing the romance between Radhe and Diya.

Speaking with a leading daily, Disha revealed, "At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realised that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor.”

The movie's song Seeti Maar is already a huge hit among Salman and Disha's fans. A behind-the-scenes video was recently shared, showing Salman improvising a few dance steps as well. Talking about working with Salman on the song, Disha said, "Once he is there in the frame, nobody wants to watch anyone else. His star power is so huge, his swag is too cool. But I tried my best, I don’t know if I did justice though (laughs). It is also fun dancing with him because he adds such small comical things here and there, he has great ideas. One can learn a lot from him, he is an improviser.”

Disha and Salman have an age difference of 27 years. However, the 55-year-old star recently joked that the two stars look the same age in the movie. In a new making-of video, Salman praised Disha for her work. He said that she's done a wonderful job and looks beautiful as well. "We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers," he said in Hindi.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.