Disha Patani replaces Sara Ali Khan in rumoured ex Tiger Shroff's Hero No 1, Jagan Shakti confirms

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite onscreen. As confirmed by filmmaker Jagan Shakti to ETimes, the two will be starring in his upcoming Hero No 1. Previously, Sara Ali Khan was roped in for the part. Also read: Splitsville for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani?

Disha and Tiger's new film

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in Baaghi.

Responding to reports about Disha replacing Sara, Jagan of Mission Mangal-fame said, “Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it, but unfortunately, we couldn't match the date.”

Everything about Hero No 1

Hero No 1 is also said to be a two-heroine film. It also stars Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. She will be playing Tiger's love interest. It is a standalone film and not a remake or sequel to the Govida-starrer, which was directed by David Dhawan and released in 1997. The film is backed by Jackky Bhagnani's production house.

Talking about the film, a source had previously told Hindustan Times, "Though the shoot will begin in London in January 2024, Tiger has already shot for an action sequence, and Sara and Pashmina will join him only next year. Tiger had signed a three-film deal with Bhagnani’s production, and after Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is their third collaboration.”

Disha and Tiger's rumoured relationship and break up

Disha and Tiger have previously worked together in Baaghi 2. The two were rumoured to be dating, but they never officially confirmed their relationship. From going out for their Sunday lunch dates to frequently spending time with each other's families, the two were all over the news for their close bond. But it all came crashing down when reports about Disha and Tiger's alleged breakup surfaced last year. They did not comment on their rumoured split.

Disha is rumoured to be dating her close friend Aleksander Alex Ilic. On the other hand, it is believed that Tiger is seeing Deesha Dhanuka, an employee of Pooja Entertainment. Disha and Tiger have remained cordial despite their rumoured break-up.

