Exclusive: Pashmina Roshan to play Tiger Shroff’s love interest in Hero No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan

It has been over a month since rumours first surfaced that Pashmina Roshan has bagged her second project, which will star Tiger Shroff. Though nothing about the film was revealed, we have now exclusively learnt that it’s titled Hero No 1 and is going to be a two-heroine film, also co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Tiger Shroff and Pashmina Roshan will be seen in Jagan Shakti's Hero No 1

“The project features Sara and Pashmina as the leading ladies opposite Tiger, and Pashmina will play his primary love interest,” informs a source, adding that the film belong to the action-drama genre, “with a dash of science”.

Moreover, while the name might suggest otherwise, we have further learnt that Hero No 1, is “neither a remake nor a sequel” of the original classic starring Govinda.

The film, being directed by Jagan Shakti, who earlier helmed Mission Mangal, is expected to go on floors early next year. “Though the shoot will begin in London in January 2024, Tiger has already shot for an action sequence, and Sara and Pashmina will join him only next year,” adds the source, hinting that this could be Tiger’s final project with Vashu Bhagnani. “Tiger had signed a three-film deal with Bhagnani’s production, and after Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is their third collaboration.”