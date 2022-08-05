Disha Patani shares her video from beach day, looks stunning in white; fans say 'gorgeous'. Watch

Actor Disha Patani shared a new video of her roaming around on a beach and walking towards the waves. Disha wore a white crop top with white denim shorts in the video. She shared it with the hashtag of her latest film, Ek Villian Returns. Disha starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the action-drama, which released on July 29. Read more: Ek Villain Returns box office day 4 collection; film takes a nosedive on first Monday

Disha shared her video on Instagram with the caption, “#Ekvillianreturns” along with a villain emoji. Reacting to her video, a fan wrote, “Gorgeous.” Another person commented, “Disha, love you.” Many fans also dropped heart and fire emojis on her post. Some fans also asked why actor Tiger Shroff was missing in Disha’s video. A fan wrote, “Tiger sir kahaan hai mam (Where is Tiger Shroff?). Tiger and Disha have reportedly ended their relationship after years of dating. Neither have commented on their breakup rumours.

Disha’s last release, Ek Villain Returns is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is the sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it, “painful, pointless and psychotic.”

Disha Patani started her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015) opposite Varun Tej. She gained recognition for her role in the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Since then, she has featured in several films including Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Malang and Baaghi 3 (2020) and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021).

The actor’s upcoming projects include Nag Ashwin's film Project K. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, it is touted as a sci-fi thriller. Disha is also a part of the action-thriller Yodha, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. It is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.

