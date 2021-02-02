People couldn't stop gushing about Disha Patani's looks, as she posted a throwback picture from one of her recent trips to the Maldives. Disha accompanied rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, to the popular island destination twice last year.

"Missing the sun and sand," Disha captioned her post, which showed her wearing a white bikini, with the sea in the background. Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff, called Disha a 'natural beauty', in the comments section. The actor's sister, Khushboo Patani, also admired her 'beauty'.

On her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a clip from Tiger's latest music video, Casanova. She wrote, "What a beautiful voice."

Neither Disha nor Tiger has ever acknowledged their relationship, although she remains popular with his mother, and Krishna. Last week, Disha, Tiger, and Krishna shared social media updates from a fun day out. In a video, Krishna planted a kiss on Disha's cheek.

Reacting to one of Disha's recent posts, in which she shared a picture with Jackie Chan, Tiger's mother, Ayesha, wrote in the comments, "Soooooooo cuuuute deeeshu."

Disha was last seen in Malang, with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She had been shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the coronavirus lockdown came into force in 2020. The film is slated for release on Eid.

