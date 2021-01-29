Actor Disha Patani has shared a throwback picture from the time when she shot for Kung Fu Yoga with Hollywood and Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan. The film completed four years on Thursday.

Sharing a cute picture, Disha wrote: "Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga love you taguuu." The picture showed Disha and Jackie happily posing for the camera. Kung Fu Yoga, a 2017 film, also starred Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur apart from Disha from India.





Among those who commented on the picture was actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha. She wrote: "Soooooooo cuuuute deeeshu." Disha's many fans too wrote in the comments box; one said "awwiee" while another called her "cutie". A third person said "wow". Many others dropped appreciative fire and red heart emojis.

Ayesha Shroff dropped a comment too.





Disha shared another picture with Jackie, this time both posed in what appeared to be a martial arts posture.

Disha Patani shared two pictures with Jackie Chan.





The film, when it released in India, was panned by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "This is the first movie made under the India-China co-production treaty. And I have to admit, it must have sounded good on paper. Take one of the biggest action stars in the world — Jackie Chan. Throw in some nubile Indian beauties and Indian locations, mix in a plot about lost treasure, add exactly two and a half lines about yoga, and you have a mashup that sells in two markets.

It doesn’t quite work out that way. The film ends with the cast dancing vigorously — moves choreographed by Farah Khan — on the steps of an ancient temple. By which time, some of the reviewers in the show I saw, were laughing out loud. A sort of cinematic delirium had set in."

Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She had been shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai when the coronavirus lockdown came into force in 2020. However, the later part of the year, she completed the shoot of the film.

