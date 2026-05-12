Disha Patani unfollows Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar, he deletes Instagram account amid separation rumours

After reports of trouble between Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced online - as the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram -- the businessman has since deleted his account. Though Mouni had unfollowed Suraj, she has retained photos from their 2022 wedding as well as their honeymoon. Before Suraj deleted his account, it was also reported that Mouni's close friend and actor Disha Patani had unfollowed him, further fuelling separation rumours surrounding the couple.

Suraj Nambiar deletes Instagram account

Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022.(instagram)

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Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in a very private ceremony in 2022, which was attended only by close family and friends. However, four years after their marriage, the couple are rumoured to have separated after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. It was also reported that before deleting his account, Suraj had removed his wedding photos with Mouni. The Naagin actress, however, has still kept their wedding photos on her Instagram.

Disha Patani unfollows Suraj

Before Suraj deleted his Instagram account, Mouni's close friend and Bollywood actor Disha Patani had unfollowed him on Instagram. Over the past few years, Disha and Mouni have been close friends and have often shared photos from their girls' trips to heading out for dinner parties. Disha had also attended their wedding and wished the couple well on Instagram following their wedding.

Mouni and Suraj's love story

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. The couple, introduced by mutual friends, soon developed a strong bond. However, distance initially came in the way, as Suraj worked in Dubai while Mouni was based in Mumbai. They were in a long-distance relationship and would frequently travel to meet each other. Things changed during the Cvid-19 lockdown, which brought them closer. This was followed by a grand wedding in Goa that featured both Bengali and Malayali wedding traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni and Suraj first met in 2018 at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai. The couple, introduced by mutual friends, soon developed a strong bond. However, distance initially came in the way, as Suraj worked in Dubai while Mouni was based in Mumbai. They were in a long-distance relationship and would frequently travel to meet each other. Things changed during the Cvid-19 lockdown, which brought them closer. This was followed by a grand wedding in Goa that featured both Bengali and Malayali wedding traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni had shared photos from the wedding celebration and wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni had shared photos from the wedding celebration and wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Suraj Nambiar?

For the unversed, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science. After completing his studies, he took over his father's business in Dubai and also works as a strategic advisor for several firms.

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