Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti dies, Sajid Nadiadwala’s second wife Warda Khan offers condolences

Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti died on October 30. Sajid Nadiadwala's second wife Warda shared pictures with him and offered her condolences. 
Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti dies.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:24 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti died on October 30. Sajid Nadiadwala’s second wife Warda Khan shared the news on social media with a post on Instagram. 

Warda shared two pictures, one with Om Prakash Bharti and another one of Divya's father with Sajid Nadiadwala. Sharing the pictures, Warda wrote, "Will Miss u Dad! #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong.”

Sajid married Divya when she was 18. On April 5, 1993, at the age of 19, she died after falling from her 5th floor home’s balcony in Mumbai. The news of her sudden death sent shockwaves in the industry for Divya was among the most popular actors at the time. 

RELATED STORIES

Warda, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2020, had said that Sajid continues to have a close bond with Divya's family. 

“Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya’s mother) passed away. You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life,” she had said. 

Warda had added that Divya is still ‘very much a part of our lives’. She had added that her family, including her brother Kunal, are like family to Sajid and Warda and that they come together for each celebration.

Also read: Actor Divya Bharti died at nineteen: 27 years later, her untimely death remains a mystery to many

Divya had starred in a number of hit films in the early 90s. These included Shah Rukh Khan's debut film Deewana, Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam and Ladla, among other films. 

 

