Inside Divya Dutta's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Anup Soni. See pics

Actor Divya Dutta shared photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Instagram. The pictures also featured veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Anup Soni and many others. Actor Shefali Shah reacted to the photos Divya shared. Also Read: Kajol wears red saree for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022; Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share wishes. See pics

Sharing a series of pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi with friends, Divya wrote, “Ghar, dost, Bappa. Dil ek dum khush (My house, my friends, and my Bappa. My heart is very happy).” In the photos, Divya is wearing a pink and golden saree. In one picture, Shabana and Javed are sitting on a sofa, talking to each other, in another one she was sitting on a sofa with Anup Soni and actor Rajesh Tailang. In one picture, she was posing with veteran actor Saurabh Shukla and in another one with actor Achint Kaur.

Actor Shefali Shah commented on Divya's post, “How beautiful.” A fan wrote, “Love your saree, where is it from?” One also commented, “So many known faces in these pics.” Another one wrote, “Very beautiful.”

Many Bollywood celebrities shared photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on social media. Taking to Instagram, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures showing how she welcomed Bappa home with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja," Sara captioned the post.

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well. She dropped a picture seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya" with pink heart emojis. In the picture, Tara wore a white ethnic outfit.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the day with her family. In a video shared by the actor on Instagram, she is seen doing aarti in front of Lord Ganesa's idol. Her husband Raj Kundra and their kids Viaan and Samisha are also spotted in the video. While Shilpa is wearing a multicolour outfit, Raj and Viaan are seen wearing matching pink outfits.

Many television actors, such as, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Bharti Singh, among others, also celebrated the festival and shared photos on social media.

