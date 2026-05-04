Divya Dutta feels Shah Rukh Khan has seen lots of ups and downs: ‘His mantra in life is to spread joy around him’

Actor Divya Dutta is basking in the success of her web series, Chiraiya. The actor got a breakthrough with her performance in Veer-Zaara, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. In a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, Divya showered praise on Shah Rukh and shared a story to remind everyone of how considerate and wonderful he is as a person. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he'll miss Asha Bhosle, calls her voice pillar of Indian cinema: ‘She always showered me with love’)

What Divya shared

Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Dutta worked in Veer Zara.

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While talking about Shah Rukh, Divya said, “My reading of Shah Rukh is that he has seen loads of ups and downs in his life. The beauty of that he has been a learner. He has made it a mantra of his life that he is going to spread joy around him. How amazing is that?”

Divya recalls memory of Shah Rukh and her playing dumb charades

She continued, “Shah Rukh is a very sensitive person. He knows ki mere aas paas kisko kya zarurat hain (what people around me should get). I remember travelling from the IIFA awards, and we were playing dumb charades. There was Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza and me, and the rest were all men. My mother was watching Gangs of Wasseypur, and Shah Rukh had placed his hand on the screen and moved it thrice to enact something. I thought if it were me I would have been scolded, but my mother did not react and she was so happy that Shah Rukh acknowledged her. There were 3 of us women. When we got off the flight he had a crazy following… There were people and security… There was a huge crowd cheering: ‘Shah Rukh!’ He waited for all of us to leave in our respective cars. How can you forget things like that? That's Shah Rukh. It is a wow factor.”

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{{^usCountry}} Divya played the role of Shabbo in Veer-Zaara (2004). It was a turning point in her career, bringing her widespread acclaim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divya played the role of Shabbo in Veer-Zaara (2004). It was a turning point in her career, bringing her widespread acclaim. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, her latest show Chiraiya is a social drama web series exploring the dark theme of marital rape. It was released on JioHotstar on March 20 and made a splash on social media for its mature handling of a sensitive issue. Directed by Shashant Shah, the show stars Divya as Kamlesh, a small-town housewife who must stand against her own family and in-laws when her sister-in-law Pooja (Prasanna Bisht) speaks out about the abuse she endures in her marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, her latest show Chiraiya is a social drama web series exploring the dark theme of marital rape. It was released on JioHotstar on March 20 and made a splash on social media for its mature handling of a sensitive issue. Directed by Shashant Shah, the show stars Divya as Kamlesh, a small-town housewife who must stand against her own family and in-laws when her sister-in-law Pooja (Prasanna Bisht) speaks out about the abuse she endures in her marriage. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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