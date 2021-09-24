Divya Dutta: Heartening to see people getting fully vaccinated

Actor Divya Dutta is currently shooting for her next, Sharmaji Ki Beti, in Mumbai, and she’s glad that work has finally been going on smoothly even amid the pandemic. The actor feels it’s the awareness about the vaccination that has propelled things to go in the right direction.

“It is a pleasure to be able to shoot and also go out without much of fear now. I hope there is no third wave (of Covid-19). It has actually been heartening to see people getting fully vaccinated. Whoever I meet, they have taken both the jabs, and that is so delightful. When you reach a set now, everyone is looking after you, so, somewhere, normalcy surges in,” shares the actor who would be seen next in Dhaakad.

However, there is one thing that she misses on the set — not being able to greet her fellow colleagues with a hug. “I miss that jhappi, and how we would also pick up each other when meeting someone after a long time. Now we can’t, and rightly so. Now, we have started doing elbow and punch hugs. But desi warmth ke bina incomplete lagta hai sab kuch,” laments the actor, who turns 44 on September 25.

Calling herself someone who is excited about her birthday, the Sheer Qorma actor quips saying while sharing that she loves to get pampered on her special day.

“The little child in me is always alive! I don’t always like to admit it, but I am very excited. I have never had a silent birthday. Last year, during the pandemic, I was thinking it would be a quiet one, but I ended up with the kids in my residential building. One bestie came walking, another on bicycle — it was more of their celebrations. They sang and danced for me. Sometimes, there have been working birthdays. This year, too, I will bring it in on the sets of my film,” concludes Dutta.