Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there, had no intention to join film industry

Divya Khosla Kumar, who will make her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2 after a career as a director, has said that she wasn't a movie buff growing up. She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she knew nobody and paved her own path.

In an interview, she said that growing up, her mother didn't encourage her to watch films. Her focus, instead, was on her studies.

She told The Times of India, "I hardly watched movies; I was very studious. That was my life in Delhi. My mother never really encouraged watching cinema also so much. We used to watch very limited movies. One of the first movies that I saw in the theatre was Hum Aapke Hain Koun."

She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she had no intention of joining the film industry. "My journey has been very different," she said. "When I packed my bags to come to Mumbai from Delhi, I did not know a soul here. I bagged my first film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo on my own through an audition. When I moved here I had not planned on becoming an actress, a director or a producer. I think it all happened spontaneously."

Divya, who married media mogul Bhushan Kumar in 2005, made her directorial debut with Yaariyan, in 2014, and followed it up with Sanam Re, in 2016.

She will now be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, opposite John Abraham. The film is slated for an Eid release and is directed by Milan Milap Zaveri.

