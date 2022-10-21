Diwali 2022: Newly-wed celebrity couples share their first Diwali plans

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis Kanungo

Carla Dennis Kanungo will be taking care of the Diwali party this year. Sharing her plans, she says, “I’m super thrilled to be hosting my first intimate Diwali party for the family as a wife. I will be decorating the house with flowers, candles and lights. Excitement is setting in to dress up in festive outfits for the special occasion too. I love organising parties and being able to do it with my mother-in-law makes it extra special.” Post Diwali, the couple is planning a much-awaited trip to Japan and Hawaii, and says “we’re looking forward to the much-needed vacation.”

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Payal Rohtagi will be having a simple Diwali celebration with husband Sangram Singh at her home. “I understand the pressure of first Diwali after marriage, but honestly there is none. Though Sangram ji is travelling at the moment, on Diwali we will be together in Mumbai. As far as Diwali party is concerned, I don’t think I would be able to coordinate another event at the moment after doing four receptions and a wedding. (laughs). It’s been a really hectic time for me. But on every festival, Sangram ji makes sure that he does some charity. I presume that he must have planned something like feeding poor kids or giving donations. Moreover, it comes to traditions and rituals, he is more connected to the roots and more knowledgeable about our history, but I am gradually catching up.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya’s Diwali will be with her in-laws this year. Sharing the plans, she says, “We will be with our in-laws in Delhi for Diwali this year. My husband is posted in Vizag and I live in Bombay, so this is going to be a kind of family reunion for us. Also, Rahul’s sister, who lives in Chicago, is coming to Delhi. We will stay there for a few days and post Diwali, I will make some time to meet my childhood friends and other family members.” Arya also shares how she is very particular about dressing up nicely on the occasion, something which her husband Rahul hardly does being an Indian Navy officer. “Rahul was really not into planning the outfit or gifts. That’s something new to him. So, I have picked his clothes but he is making efforts to choose all that we are going to gift our friends and family this year.”

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara

Cyrus Sahukar will be having the classic Diwali celebration, with a puja and card party at home. “We have a puja every year on Diwali, which Vaishali does. On Choti Diwali, we host a get-together and invite our close friends.” But the card parties are mostly enjoyed by Vaishali and friends as Cyrus does not know how to play the game. “I don’t play it but I have been told that I am the lucky mascot. So I’ve been assigned the most mundane job in which I must sit with others and do nothing. I am used for my luck (laughs),” he tells us. Another thing that he is excited about is dressing up. “In Mumbai, people are pretty lazy when it comes to wearing nice outfits. So, festivals are the only occasions to dress nice and enjoy quality time with friends and family. This year, Vaishali has chosen an outfit for me and I will be wearing that.”

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma

Mohit Raina is excited to come back home for the festival after wrapping up work. He tells us, “I have been away from home in Morocco, shooting for the last 2 months, but I am definitely coming back for Diwali. This Diwali is going to be all the more special because it will be celebrated with near and dear ones after two years of covid restrictions. Also, it’s my first after getting married. The plan is to offer prayers, shop, attend Diwali parties, pray for everyone’s happiness and good health and make it memorable. Festivities are extremely important in life as they bring you closer to your loved ones and keep you connected to your roots.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani

On Diwali this year, Kanika Kapoor plans to have a good time with husband, children and friends. She shares, “This year is a very special Diwali for me as it’s the first one with my husband Gautam. We plan to spend the day together with our families and my children and visit some close friends over the weekend to enjoy the festivities too, and to bring in this exciting new year. Like every year, we will do our office and home Diwali puja and then prepare a yummy home-cooked meal, which consists of seven vegetables and a sweet dish.”

Shama Sikander and James Milliron ​

Shama Sikander says, she will be celebrating the festival in Delhi with very close friends and family. “I’d love to show James how Diwali celebrations in Delhi looks like. Plan toh abhi yahi hai, ki every friend has invited us to their homes, and they host huge parties so I’m wondering if I even have clothes to wear for Delhi. Because Delhi ke kapde alag hii hote hain bhai. Also, I am excited to dress up nicely for Diwali after two years of Covid and use all that I shopped before the lockdown.” Shama also talks about how she wants her in-laws to witness the Indian way of celebrating a festival, but it won’t be possible this year as James’ father has some health issues. “They’re quite old and they don’t travel much. But yes, I would love for them to come someday and see all these festivities. I am sure they will love it because in America, other than Christmas, no other festival is celebrated on such a grand scale.”

