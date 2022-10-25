Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Neetu Kapoor for Diwali Puja at home. See pics

It was all about family for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who celebrated their first Diwali after tying the knot in April. They are expecting their first child. Both Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mom Soni Razdan joined the couple in the festivities. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, celebrated the festival with them. Also read: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is celebrating Diwali in bed this year with pet cat Edward

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late Monday, Neetu took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of how they all came together for the Lakshmi puja on Diwali. The picture showed Neetu doing the arti with an oil lamp in her hand, while Ranbir played the hand bell with one hand and had his other hand around Alia. Soni Razdan was also seen with them during the puja.

Neetu Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor shared a group selfie as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor also shared a selfie, which had all the women including her, Alia, Soni and Shaheen in the frame. She had also wished her fans on Diwali by sharing a group selfie clicked by Ranbir. It showed all of them posing in the balcony with lights in background. She simply wrote, “Happy Diwali," in the caption.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and cousin Karisma Kapoor reacted to the pic with heart emoticons. A fan praised them, saying, “I am elated to see both the families celebrating the festival together, instead of the usual mindset that the girl should celebrate with in-laws. Hope this becomes a usual practice for everyone in the times to come!” Another called it, “The most awaited diwali pic.” A fan also called it, “Perfect family picture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soni too shared a picture with Alia and Shaheen on Instagram and captioned it, “Happpppyyyyyyyy !!!!” Alia looked lovely in a red salwar suit with heavy earrings and a bindi on her forehead.

Soni Razdan shared a selfie with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

During the day, Alia had wished her fans on Diwali by sharing a throwback picture from her last year's Diwali celebrations along with a fresh picture that showed her lying down on bet and chilling with her cat Edward. She wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed, love and light to all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON