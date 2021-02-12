Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up again after Manmarziyaan. This time, they are working on a sci-fi film, titled Dobaara.

Taapsee and Anurag both took to social media to share an announcement video for the movie. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA."

Anurag wrote, "See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa."

In the announcement video, Taapsee is seen arriving back home and reading a few scripts to choose her next project. She then learns that a curious storm is looming over the city, that is coming back after many years on the same date and at the same time. She asks Alexa to play her an interesting, different movie but it is Anurag who appears on her screen.

Anurag, who is seen playing pool on the other side of the television screen, tells her about the film he wants to offer her. Building more interest, he says that the title of the film offers a big clue: Dobaara also means 2:12, the time that will prove important in the movie.

Talking about the film, Anurag said, "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."

Taapsee added, “This is going to be a one-of-its-kind thriller. I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta (Kapoor) backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (Kheterpal) after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also it’s the first time I am working with a super woman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure.”